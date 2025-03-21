CBI Arrests Power Grid GM for Bribery Scandal
The CBI has arrested Uday Kumar, a senior GM at Power Grid Corporation of India, for allegedly accepting a bribe from KEC International's executive. Kumar and another involved individual were apprehended in Sikar, with several people and the company named in the FIR. KEC International vice-president is also an accused.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Uday Kumar, a senior General Manager at Power Grid Corporation of India, amid accusations of bribery. Officials confirmed that Kumar allegedly accepted Rs 2.5 lakh from an executive at KEC International in exchange for corporate favors.
On Thursday, Kumar was arrested in Sikar, Rajasthan, alongside KEC International's Suman Singh. The two reportedly conspired at that location for the bribe's exchange. Both men were detained following the transaction.
The CBI's First Information Report (FIR) names five individuals and KEC International as accused parties. Among those accused is Jabraj Singh, vice-president and North India head of KEC International. So far, the company has not issued any public statements regarding the allegations.
