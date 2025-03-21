Left Menu

Odesa Under Siege: Unprecedented Drone Assault Amid Peace Talks

Odesa, a Black Sea city in Ukraine, faced a massive drone attack, injuring three teenagers as Czech President Petr Pavel visited. The attack, damaging infrastructure and igniting fires, coincides with U.S.-led efforts for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. Both countries have agreed to avoid targeting energy infrastructure.

Updated: 21-03-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:06 IST
Odesa Under Siege: Unprecedented Drone Assault Amid Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a fierce drone assault, Russia targeted Odesa, Ukraine's Black Sea port city, during Czech President Petr Pavel's visit, injuring three teenagers and igniting several fires, according to Ukrainian officials. This attack, one of the most significant since Russia's 2022 invasion, arrives as the U.S. pushes for peace talks.

President Pavel, a staunch supporter of Ukraine, was in Odesa to source artillery shells for the Ukrainian military. The assault hit infrastructure and commercial areas, causing widespread damage. Analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko stated that Russia's drones descended from unprecedented altitudes, complicating Ukraine's air defense intercepts.

Both Russia and Ukraine have expressed willingness for a moratorium against energy infrastructure attacks during talks with U.S. officials. Despite an agreement on this limited truce, a broader 30-day ceasefire was declined by Moscow. Upcoming meetings in Saudi Arabia aim to further these discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

