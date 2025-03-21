India Raises Concerns Over Treatment of Deportees by U.S.

India has vehemently expressed displeasure with the United States regarding the alleged mistreatment of deportees, focusing on the February 5th flight where women were reportedly shackled. This issue was raised in Parliament, highlighting wider concerns about the deportation process.

According to Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, the U.S. assured that no religious head coverings were removed, and that detainees were offered vegetarian meals upon request. The Ministry of External Affairs has registered its concerns about respecting deportees' religious sensitivities.

The incident drew national attention, prompting discussions about the U.S. deportation protocol which permits restraints for security reasons. India continues to engage diplomatically with the U.S., seeking amendments to ensure respectful treatment for its citizens during deportation operations.

