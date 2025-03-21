Left Menu

Ten-Year Sentence for Drug Smuggler: A Landmark NDPS Act Conviction

A local court convicted Abid under the NDPS Act for smuggling drugs, sentencing him to 10 years in prison and imposing a Rs 1 lakh fine. The conviction followed his arrest in 2008, when 450 kg of poppy husk was seized. Judge Divya Bhargav delivered the verdict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:35 IST
Ten-Year Sentence for Drug Smuggler: A Landmark NDPS Act Conviction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by a local court under the NDPS Act for drug smuggling.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Divya Bhargav handed down the sentence to Abid, along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh, after his conviction under Section 8/15 of the NDPS Act.

Special government lawyer Pradeep Kumar stated that Abid was apprehended in July 2008 within the Kotwali police station area, where officials confiscated 450 kilogrammes of poppy husk from him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025