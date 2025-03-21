Ten-Year Sentence for Drug Smuggler: A Landmark NDPS Act Conviction

A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by a local court under the NDPS Act for drug smuggling.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Divya Bhargav handed down the sentence to Abid, along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh, after his conviction under Section 8/15 of the NDPS Act.

Special government lawyer Pradeep Kumar stated that Abid was apprehended in July 2008 within the Kotwali police station area, where officials confiscated 450 kilogrammes of poppy husk from him.

(With inputs from agencies.)