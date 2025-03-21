Judicial Integrity Under Fire: Controversy Surrounds Justice Yashwant Varma

Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi High Court is embroiled in a controversy after cash was allegedly discovered at his official residence, prompting a wave of criticism from legal experts who are questioning the judicial collegium's decision regarding his transfer.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh labeled the issue as "very serious," suggesting that Justice Varma should offer his resignation to uphold the integrity of the judiciary. This sentiment was echoed by senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, who called for an internal Supreme Court investigation to ascertain the facts.

Amid growing concerns about corruption within the judiciary, senior advocate Kapil Sibal urged for more transparency in the appointment process, while advocate Indira Jaising emphasized the need for the collegium to disclose complete information. Former judge S N Dhingra and retired judge Kamini Lau highlighted the importance of accountability in maintaining public trust.

