Authorities are investigating a recent fire at an electrical substation near Heathrow Airport. Initially, police indicate there is no evidence suggesting foul play. Yet the fire's proximity to critical infrastructure has prompted a counter-terrorism inquiry.

The Metropolitan Police have emphasized the importance of determining the fire's origin due to its location and impact on national infrastructure. This factor necessitates a thorough vetting of any potential threats.

Given the situation's complexity, the counter-terrorism command will deploy its specialized resources and capabilities to swiftly uncover the cause. This methodology is aimed at safeguarding public safety and preventing future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)