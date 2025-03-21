Counter-Terrorism Command Probes Heathrow Blaze
A fire at an electrical substation near Heathrow Airport has no immediate links to foul play, according to police. However, due to its impact on critical infrastructure, the counter-terrorism unit is investigating to quickly ascertain the cause using its specialized resources.
Authorities are investigating a recent fire at an electrical substation near Heathrow Airport. Initially, police indicate there is no evidence suggesting foul play. Yet the fire's proximity to critical infrastructure has prompted a counter-terrorism inquiry.
The Metropolitan Police have emphasized the importance of determining the fire's origin due to its location and impact on national infrastructure. This factor necessitates a thorough vetting of any potential threats.
Given the situation's complexity, the counter-terrorism command will deploy its specialized resources and capabilities to swiftly uncover the cause. This methodology is aimed at safeguarding public safety and preventing future incidents.
