High-Stakes Diplomacy: Shoigu's Visit to North Korea
Sergei Shoigu, Russia's top security adviser, visited North Korea to discuss Ukraine and evolving security ties. Amidst a temporary halt on attacks in Ukraine by Putin, North Korean troops are reportedly deployed in Russia. Moscow has provided technology and aid to Pyongyang, amid growing military collaboration.
Sergei Shoigu, Russia's top security adviser, engaged in pivotal discussions with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un concerning Ukraine, as reported by the TASS news agency. This meeting underscores the deepening security relationship between Russia and North Korea.
During his visit, which occurred after President Vladimir Putin temporarily halted attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, Shoigu addressed issues regarding dialogue between Russia and the United States. The presence of over 10,000 North Korean troops and heavy weaponry in Russia's Kursk region has been noted by U.S., Ukrainian, and South Korean officials.
Meanwhile, North Korea has reportedly gained military technology and economic support from Russia. Despite initial denials, Russia has acknowledged the presence of North Korean troops. The meeting follows last year's significant treaty signed by both nations focusing on mutual defense.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Kremlin says Rubio's view of Ukraine conflict as a US-Russia proxy war matches that of Putin
Kremlin says Rubio's view of Ukraine conflict as a US-Russia proxy war matches that of Putin
UPDATE 2-Putin, mending ties with US, names veteran diplomat Darchiev as new ambassador
Putin, after Macron speech, says some people forget Napoleon's fate
UPDATE 2-Putin says any Ukraine peace deal must ensure Russia's security, vows no retreat