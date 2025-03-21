Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Shoigu's Visit to North Korea

Sergei Shoigu, Russia's top security adviser, visited North Korea to discuss Ukraine and evolving security ties. Amidst a temporary halt on attacks in Ukraine by Putin, North Korean troops are reportedly deployed in Russia. Moscow has provided technology and aid to Pyongyang, amid growing military collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:45 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Shoigu's Visit to North Korea
Sergei Shoigu

Sergei Shoigu, Russia's top security adviser, engaged in pivotal discussions with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un concerning Ukraine, as reported by the TASS news agency. This meeting underscores the deepening security relationship between Russia and North Korea.

During his visit, which occurred after President Vladimir Putin temporarily halted attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, Shoigu addressed issues regarding dialogue between Russia and the United States. The presence of over 10,000 North Korean troops and heavy weaponry in Russia's Kursk region has been noted by U.S., Ukrainian, and South Korean officials.

Meanwhile, North Korea has reportedly gained military technology and economic support from Russia. Despite initial denials, Russia has acknowledged the presence of North Korean troops. The meeting follows last year's significant treaty signed by both nations focusing on mutual defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025