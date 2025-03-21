Record Number of Migrant Deaths at Borders Surges

According to the UN agency for migration, nearly 9,000 individuals lost their lives attempting to cross international borders last year. This grim statistic represents a new record for the fifth consecutive year.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) documented 8,938 migrant deaths in 2024, although the actual figure is likely higher due to unreported cases. Julia Black, IOM's Missing Migrants Project coordinator, expressed concern over the large number of unidentified casualties.

Asia reported the highest number of fatalities, with 2,788 deaths, followed by the Mediterranean Sea and Africa. The Caribbean registered an unprecedented 341 deaths. Aid programs are at risk due to recent US-led funding cuts, which could affect millions of vulnerable migrants.

