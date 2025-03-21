Left Menu

Record Number of Migrant Deaths at Borders Surges

The UN agency for migration reports that nearly 9,000 migrants died trying to cross borders last year, setting a new record. With Asia leading in fatalities, the Mediterranean, Africa, and the Caribbean also saw high death tolls. Aid cuts threaten existing lifesaving programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:47 IST
Record Number of Migrant Deaths at Borders Surges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

According to the UN agency for migration, nearly 9,000 individuals lost their lives attempting to cross international borders last year. This grim statistic represents a new record for the fifth consecutive year.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) documented 8,938 migrant deaths in 2024, although the actual figure is likely higher due to unreported cases. Julia Black, IOM's Missing Migrants Project coordinator, expressed concern over the large number of unidentified casualties.

Asia reported the highest number of fatalities, with 2,788 deaths, followed by the Mediterranean Sea and Africa. The Caribbean registered an unprecedented 341 deaths. Aid programs are at risk due to recent US-led funding cuts, which could affect millions of vulnerable migrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025