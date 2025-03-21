Left Menu

Supreme Court Delays Shin Bet Chief's Dismissal Amid Controversy

Israel's Supreme Court temporarily halted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. The decision allows time for an appeal, challenging the Cabinet's authority to fire Bar after a report linked government policies to security lapses before Hamas' attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:07 IST
Supreme Court Delays Shin Bet Chief's Dismissal Amid Controversy
Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant development Friday, Israel's Supreme Court issued a temporary stay on the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This legal pause is in place pending an appeal, which is slated to be heard no later than April 8.

Earlier, Netanyahu's Cabinet had unanimously supported his decision to remove Bar from his position as the head of the country's internal security service. While the Cabinet intended for the dismissal to take effect by April 10, the Supreme Court's intervention has temporarily thwarted those plans.

Complicating matters, Israel's attorney general has argued there is no legal framework for the Cabinet's decision to remove Bar. A Shin Bet report identifed failures leading up to Hamas' October 2023 attack, implicating prior government policies as contributory factors, thus fueling the controversy surrounding Bar's dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025