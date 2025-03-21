Supreme Court Delays Shin Bet Chief's Dismissal Amid Controversy
Israel's Supreme Court temporarily halted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. The decision allows time for an appeal, challenging the Cabinet's authority to fire Bar after a report linked government policies to security lapses before Hamas' attack.
- Country:
- Israel
In a significant development Friday, Israel's Supreme Court issued a temporary stay on the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This legal pause is in place pending an appeal, which is slated to be heard no later than April 8.
Earlier, Netanyahu's Cabinet had unanimously supported his decision to remove Bar from his position as the head of the country's internal security service. While the Cabinet intended for the dismissal to take effect by April 10, the Supreme Court's intervention has temporarily thwarted those plans.
Complicating matters, Israel's attorney general has argued there is no legal framework for the Cabinet's decision to remove Bar. A Shin Bet report identifed failures leading up to Hamas' October 2023 attack, implicating prior government policies as contributory factors, thus fueling the controversy surrounding Bar's dismissal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana claims health risks, torture if extradited to India, appeals US court for stay
Washington state prevails over church in abortion coverage appeal
UAE will seek immediate dismissal of case by Sudan at ICJ
People from all over Uttarakhand hold rally in Gairsain to demand Minister Agarwal's dismissal
Samuel Eto'o Wins Appeal to Join CAF Candidate List