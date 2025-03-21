Left Menu

Global Tensions and Alliances: A World in Flux

Current global affairs reveal significant geopolitical tensions and alliances with major events including Iran's nuclear program discussions, a fire at Heathrow airport causing flight disruptions, Russia-Ukraine conflicts, Hamas-Israel ceasefire negotiations, Sudanese military actions, France's gunpowder production, Germany's economic policies, Russian drone attacks in Ukraine, Prince William's visit to troops, and political unrest in Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:29 IST
Global Tensions and Alliances: A World in Flux

Russia has reasserted its support for Iran's right to pursue a peaceful nuclear program, as the U.S. and Israel gear up for high-level talks regarding Tehran's atomic activities.

A massive fire at a substation led to the temporary closure of London's Heathrow Airport, causing global flight disruptions and raising questions about infrastructure resilience.

Amid tensions, Russia and Ukraine are pointing fingers at each other over the destruction of a Russian gas pumping station, while the Sudanese army claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025