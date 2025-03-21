Global Tensions and Alliances: A World in Flux

Russia has reasserted its support for Iran's right to pursue a peaceful nuclear program, as the U.S. and Israel gear up for high-level talks regarding Tehran's atomic activities.

A massive fire at a substation led to the temporary closure of London's Heathrow Airport, causing global flight disruptions and raising questions about infrastructure resilience.

Amid tensions, Russia and Ukraine are pointing fingers at each other over the destruction of a Russian gas pumping station, while the Sudanese army claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum.

(With inputs from agencies.)