Tensions Escalate Amid Fragile Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

Israeli strikes have claimed at least 13 lives in Gaza, raising tensions as President Trump plans to announce the Board of Peace to oversee a fragile ceasefire. The ceasefire remains delicate with accusations of violations from both Israel and Hamas, amid international calls for stabilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 09-01-2026 13:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 13:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli strikes across Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 13 people, according to health officials, amid expectations that US President Donald Trump will announce a new oversight initiative. Among the deceased in northern Gaza is at least one child, following multiple strikes across the region.

Israel's military reported that the strikes were targeted at Hamas infrastructure and fighters in southern and northern Gaza after militants launched an unsuccessful projectile from Gaza City. The tentative ceasefire, which began in October, seeks to end the long-standing conflict between Israel and Hamas, although tensions persist.

As US efforts toward peace continue, President Trump is anticipated to reveal the Board of Peace, aimed at fostering stability in the region. This occurs amid international discussions, including EU and Egyptian leaders calling for an international stabilization force, as violence continues to shadow the ceasefire agreement.

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

