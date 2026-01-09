Tensions Escalate Amid Fragile Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

Israeli strikes across Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 13 people, according to health officials, amid expectations that US President Donald Trump will announce a new oversight initiative. Among the deceased in northern Gaza is at least one child, following multiple strikes across the region.

Israel's military reported that the strikes were targeted at Hamas infrastructure and fighters in southern and northern Gaza after militants launched an unsuccessful projectile from Gaza City. The tentative ceasefire, which began in October, seeks to end the long-standing conflict between Israel and Hamas, although tensions persist.

As US efforts toward peace continue, President Trump is anticipated to reveal the Board of Peace, aimed at fostering stability in the region. This occurs amid international discussions, including EU and Egyptian leaders calling for an international stabilization force, as violence continues to shadow the ceasefire agreement.