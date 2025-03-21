Colonel's Family Seeks Justice: Alleged Police Brutality Sparks Demand for CBI Probe
Jasvinder Kaur Bath, wife of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath, has accused Punjab Police officers of assaulting her family. Demanding justice, she urged for a CBI probe and immediate FIR registration. Twelve officers are under suspension. Bath claims the police failed to act promptly despite multiple pleas.
On Friday, an emotional plea for justice resonated from Chandigarh as Jasvinder Kaur Bath, the wife of Army Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath, accused Punjab Police officers of assaulting her husband and son.
In a press conference, Bath detailed the alleged brutality over a parking dispute, demanding a transfer of the case to the CBI for an impartial investigation and an immediate FIR registration. The family alleges a lack of action by Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police, Nanak Singh, despite multiple appeals for justice.
The Punjab Police has suspended 12 officers involved, yet Bath insists on a more thorough investigation, emphasizing her family's military background and the need for accountability, as the inquiry continues amid public scrutiny.
