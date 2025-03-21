Colonel's Family Seeks Justice: Alleged Police Brutality Sparks Demand for CBI Probe

On Friday, an emotional plea for justice resonated from Chandigarh as Jasvinder Kaur Bath, the wife of Army Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath, accused Punjab Police officers of assaulting her husband and son.

In a press conference, Bath detailed the alleged brutality over a parking dispute, demanding a transfer of the case to the CBI for an impartial investigation and an immediate FIR registration. The family alleges a lack of action by Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police, Nanak Singh, despite multiple appeals for justice.

The Punjab Police has suspended 12 officers involved, yet Bath insists on a more thorough investigation, emphasizing her family's military background and the need for accountability, as the inquiry continues amid public scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)