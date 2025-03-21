Left Menu

Colonel's Family Seeks Justice: Alleged Police Brutality Sparks Demand for CBI Probe

Jasvinder Kaur Bath, wife of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath, has accused Punjab Police officers of assaulting her family. Demanding justice, she urged for a CBI probe and immediate FIR registration. Twelve officers are under suspension. Bath claims the police failed to act promptly despite multiple pleas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:35 IST
Colonel's Family Seeks Justice: Alleged Police Brutality Sparks Demand for CBI Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, an emotional plea for justice resonated from Chandigarh as Jasvinder Kaur Bath, the wife of Army Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath, accused Punjab Police officers of assaulting her husband and son.

In a press conference, Bath detailed the alleged brutality over a parking dispute, demanding a transfer of the case to the CBI for an impartial investigation and an immediate FIR registration. The family alleges a lack of action by Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police, Nanak Singh, despite multiple appeals for justice.

The Punjab Police has suspended 12 officers involved, yet Bath insists on a more thorough investigation, emphasizing her family's military background and the need for accountability, as the inquiry continues amid public scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025