Delhi Government Insists on Prompt Responses to Politicians

The Delhi government has warned officers to respond promptly to MPs and MLAs after Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta highlighted a lack of responsiveness. A circular mandates strict adherence to engagement protocols, with non-compliance potentially resulting in disciplinary action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:42 IST
The Delhi government has issued a firm directive to its officers, insisting on prompt communication with Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). This follows a report by Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta indicating some officers' failure to respond to communications, whether letters, calls, or messages.

In a letter to Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Gupta highlighted the issue, prompting a stern circular from the General Administration Department (GAD). The circular, signed by Additional Chief Secretary (GAD) Navin Kumar Choudhary, emphasizes strict adherence to established engagement protocols and warns of disciplinary actions against non-compliant officers.

The circular also reiterates the standard operating procedure (SOP) from 2020, which states that communications from MPs or MLAs should be acknowledged within 15 days and receive replies within an additional 15 days. The circular underscores the importance of timely responses to avoid complaints from elected officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

