Tragedy Strikes Manipur: Young Girl Found Dead in Relief Camp
A nine-year-old girl was found dead and suspected to be raped at a relief camp in Manipur. The incident has drawn condemnation, and authorities are urged to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A nine-year-old girl was tragically found dead at a relief camp in the Churachandpur district of Manipur. She had gone missing on Thursday evening, sparking a search by her family.
The young girl's body, found within the camp compound late Thursday night, bore multiple injuries, particularly on her throat, with visible blood stains. Officials suspect the girl was raped, and her body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.
Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the brutal act and urged authorities to ensure swift justice for this grave crime against humanity, expressing his condolences to the grieving family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha: NHRC team begins inquiry into Nepalese student's death at KIIT varsity
South Africa Secures Market Access for Table Grape Exports to the Philippines
UPDATE 2-Romania detains suspects in Russia-linked treason case, 101-year-old retired general's house raided
'No amount alleviates suffering': Court gives Rs 10 lakh to rape survivor; convict gets lifer
Killing of army jawan in Chattisgarh in 2023: NIA arrests 4 suspected Maoist workers