Tragedy Strikes Manipur: Young Girl Found Dead in Relief Camp

A nine-year-old girl was tragically found dead at a relief camp in the Churachandpur district of Manipur. She had gone missing on Thursday evening, sparking a search by her family.

The young girl's body, found within the camp compound late Thursday night, bore multiple injuries, particularly on her throat, with visible blood stains. Officials suspect the girl was raped, and her body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the brutal act and urged authorities to ensure swift justice for this grave crime against humanity, expressing his condolences to the grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)