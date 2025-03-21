Foiled Assassination Plot: Iranian Funds and Russian Mobsters Convicted in U.S.
Two Russian mobsters were convicted in a plot, backed by Iran, to kill dissident Masih Alinejad. The failed attempt highlighted transnational repression. The U.S. Justice Department reported $500,000 paid for the hit. This case is part of wider efforts to combat authoritarian threats abroad.
In a landmark case emphasizing the threat of transnational repression, two men associated with a Russian organized crime group were found guilty of plotting a murder in collaboration with Iranian operatives. The target was Masih Alinejad, a dissident journalist known for her critiques of Tehran's regime.
The jury's decision highlights the ongoing efforts of the U.S. Justice Department to confront and dismantle networks that facilitate authoritarian governments' reach beyond their borders. The Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran allegedly funded the operation with $500,000, aiming to silence Alinejad.
The case underscores the global dangers faced by political dissidents. Alinejad testified about her harrowing experience, recounting the unsettling presence of a man outside her home. Convicted men Rafat Amirov and Polad Omarov await sentencing, potentially facing life imprisonment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
