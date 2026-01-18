Justice Department Investigates Minnesota Officials Over Alleged ICE Impediment
The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Minnesota Governor Walz and other officials for allegedly conspiring against immigration agents. Amid tensions following the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent, Minneapolis faces demonstrations, legal actions, and a pushback from anti-ICE protestors. The issue has stirred reactions across various sectors.
The U.S. Justice Department has launched a criminal inquiry into Minnesota officials, including Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, over alleged efforts to hinder immigration agents, according to an anonymous source. Subpoenas have reportedly been prepared for both officials.
In the wake of Renee Good's death at the hands of an ICE agent, Minneapolis has stepped up security measures around schools, amid ongoing ICE operations. Community members, including an 81-year-old retired lawyer, have taken it upon themselves to monitor and alert the public.
Protests have erupted in Minneapolis, with hundreds of anti-ICE demonstrators clashing with a smaller group of right-wing activists. The city's immigrant community is on edge following aggressive immigration actions and the subsequent fatality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
