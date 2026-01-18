Justice Department's Stalwart Stance on Epstein Record Release

The U.S. Justice Department has formally opposed a request from lawmakers Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie asking for the appointment of a special master to oversee the release of records relating to the late Jeffrey Epstein. The department has been progressively releasing these documents since December.

Khanna, a Democrat from California, and Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, have voiced frustration over what they view as the department's slow pace in releasing these records. They sought permission from U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer to argue for a special master to ensure compliance with a law mandating the release of all Epstein-related records by December 19.

However, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche remarked in their six-page letter that the lawmakers have no standing in the Epstein case involving Ghislaine Maxwell. The Justice Department reasserts that no legal authority exists to provide Khanna and Massie the judicial remedies they seek. Meanwhile, the department continues to review 5.2 million pages of Epstein files, a process expected to involve 400 lawyers across four offices until early next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)