Left Menu

Justice Department's Stalwart Stance on Epstein Record Release

The U.S. Justice Department opposes a request by lawmakers Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie to appoint a special master for overseeing Epstein-related document releases. The lawmakers criticized the department's delay in compliance, but the DOJ argues they lack legal standing and Schuttler says the court cannot grant their demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 00:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 00:55 IST
Justice Department's Stalwart Stance on Epstein Record Release
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department has formally opposed a request from lawmakers Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie asking for the appointment of a special master to oversee the release of records relating to the late Jeffrey Epstein. The department has been progressively releasing these documents since December.

Khanna, a Democrat from California, and Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, have voiced frustration over what they view as the department's slow pace in releasing these records. They sought permission from U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer to argue for a special master to ensure compliance with a law mandating the release of all Epstein-related records by December 19.

However, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche remarked in their six-page letter that the lawmakers have no standing in the Epstein case involving Ghislaine Maxwell. The Justice Department reasserts that no legal authority exists to provide Khanna and Massie the judicial remedies they seek. Meanwhile, the department continues to review 5.2 million pages of Epstein files, a process expected to involve 400 lawyers across four offices until early next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026