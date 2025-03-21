National Hackathon on AI in Official Statistics Kicks Off at IIT Gandhinagar: 19 Elite Teams Battling Real-World Challenges

In a significant stride towards harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in the field of Official Statistics, a prestigious three-day National Hackathon has been inaugurated today at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar. The event is a collaborative initiative between the National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Government of India, and IIT Gandhinagar. It aims to bring together some of the brightest young minds from across India to tackle pressing real-world statistical challenges through data-driven innovation.

The Hackathon has garnered an enthusiastic nationwide response, with over 700 multidisciplinary teams registering for the event. Each team comprises five students from premier academic institutions and universities, eager to develop cutting-edge solutions for three carefully crafted problem statements centered on the application of AI and ML in Official Statistics.

Following a rigorous multi-stage selection process, 19 high-performing teams have been shortlisted to participate in the intensive 36-hour coding and innovation marathon, which commenced today on the IIT Gandhinagar campus. The selected teams represent a wide spectrum of esteemed educational institutions, including:

Indian Institute of Technology (IITs)

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs)

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology

VIT Vellore

University of Delhi

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology

National Institutes of Technology (NITs)

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

Plaksha University

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai

PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research, among others.

During the inaugural ceremony, Additional Director General (ADG), MoSPI, addressed the enthusiastic participants, highlighting the Ministry’s ongoing digital transformation initiatives including the eSankhyiki portal and the establishment of a Data Innovation Lab. He emphasized the critical role that data science plays in modern governance, policy formulation, and sustainable development, encouraging participants to explore creative, efficient, and scalable solutions that align with the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Rajat Moona, Director of IIT Gandhinagar, for the institute’s unwavering support and active collaboration in hosting the event.

Dr. Moona, in his address, lauded MoSPI’s initiative to integrate AI and data innovation into the realm of official statistics. He acknowledged the relevance and practicality of the problem statements shared by the Ministry, stating that they mirror the kind of complex challenges data scientists and statisticians face globally. He further urged students to treat the Hackathon not only as a competition but also as a learning ground to deepen their understanding of real-world problems, sharpen their analytical abilities, and contribute meaningfully to the growing field of data-driven public policy.

He added, “In such events, everyone is a winner — some will win prizes, others will gain invaluable knowledge and experience.”

The inaugural session was attended by several senior officials from NSO India, distinguished faculty members from IIT Gandhinagar, and academic mentors from participating institutions. These stakeholders are serving as guides, evaluators, and motivators throughout the Hackathon, ensuring a rich learning and networking experience for all involved.

The Hackathon will culminate in a grand closing ceremony on March 23, 2025, where the best-performing teams will be awarded for their innovative and impactful solutions. The outcomes from the event are expected to inform future projects and implementations within MoSPI, especially in the integration of intelligent automation and advanced analytics for statistical operations.

This initiative is a landmark moment in India's efforts to create a data-literate society and build a robust ecosystem where policy, statistics, and technology converge. It sets a benchmark for future government-academia collaborations that seek to empower youth, foster innovation, and drive national development through intelligent data use.

Stay tuned for updates from the event and announcements of the winning teams who will be recognized not just for their technical acumen, but for their contribution to shaping India’s statistical future.