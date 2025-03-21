Left Menu

Tragic Demise of Railway Pilot Sparks Controversy

Lokesh Malav, a 35-year-old assistant loco pilot, died by suicide in Ujjwal Vihar, according to police reports. Family and colleagues reveal discord with his wife and alleged harassment by his employer following a positive alcohol test influenced his tragic decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident in Ujjwal Vihar, Lokesh Malav, a 35-year-old assistant loco pilot, was found hanging in his home, the police confirmed on Friday.

Reportedly discovered by his brother, Malav's death is under investigation following allegations from his family of domestic and professional pressures. Malav's strained relations with his wife, and limited access to their four-year-old son, compounded his distress.

Colleagues staged a protest, alleging that workplace harassment led to his demise after Malav tested positive for alcohol on duty. The incident has sparked calls for a thorough inquiry, highlighting the need for support systems in high-pressure jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

