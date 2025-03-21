Crackdown on Fake Media IDs in Mangaluru

The Mangaluru Police Commissioner, Anupam Agarwal, has directed the traffic police to crack down on the misuse of fake media identity cards and vehicle stickers. This directive follows a call to action from the Dakshina Kannada District Working Journalists' Association, which has raised alarms over the recent proliferation of fake media identifiers.

In response to the association's appeal for stern measures to combat these issues, Commissioner Agarwal assured prompt intervention. Recent incidents involving vehicle-related mishaps have seen fake media IDs being used, sparking concerns over potential illegal activities facilitated by these counterfeit identifiers.

The association has highlighted a pattern of vehicles bearing unauthorized media tags, urging authorities to intensify vehicle inspections. They insist that maintaining journalist safety and enabling them to perform without intimidation should remain a priority for local law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)