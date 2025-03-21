India Protests Shackling of Deportees by US Authorities

India has filed a strong protest with US authorities over the treatment of deportees, particularly concerning the use of shackles on women, during flights to Amritsar in February, officials disclosed in Parliament on Friday.

The Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, responded to queries in the Lok Sabha, noting that the US had informed India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) that religious head coverings were respected, and vegetarian meals were available upon request during the deportation flights on February 5, 15, and 16.

The MEA is in diplomatic talks with the US to ensure humane treatment of deportees, following public outcry in India. The deportees were part of a crackdown aimed at illegal immigrants in the US, with the US side explaining that restraints are for security purposes, usually excluding women and minors.

(With inputs from agencies.)