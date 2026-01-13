Leaders Unite: A Week of Global Diplomatic Engagements

Global diplomatic engagements are gaining momentum this week as leaders and ministers embark on crucial visits worldwide, aimed at strengthening international relations and fostering partnership opportunities. In Washington, the U.S. Secretary of State holds pivotal discussions with his counterparts from Panama and Armenia.

The diplomatic spotlight also falls on Bahrain, where President Asif Ali Zardari of Pakistan is holding key meetings with Bahraini leaders. Meanwhile, in Paris, Spain's King Felipe VI confers with French President Emmanuel Macron, underscoring the longstanding Franco-Spanish ties.

Elsewhere, notable visits and events include the German Chancellor's discussions with business leaders in Bengaluru, prestigious openings and forums in Vienna and Brussels, and the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week attended by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., highlighting collaborative efforts towards sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)