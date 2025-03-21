Unrest in Nagpur: Political Vendetta Claims in Fahim Khan's Arrest

Fahim Khan, a central figure in the recent violence that swept Nagpur, has approached the sessions court for bail, alleging that his arrest is rooted in political vendetta after he called for action against VHP activists. Khan, who leads the Minorities Democratic Party in the city, was detained two days post-riots and is now under judicial custody citing health issues.

The police have announced their intention to seek further custody while Khan's bail plea is scheduled for a hearing on March 24, as confirmed by his legal representative, Ashwin Ingole. Khan argues there is no substantial evidence of his involvement in the March 17 disturbances, which have been marred by stone-pelting and arson.

Allegations against him, deemed 'false and baseless', have been linked to his demands on March 18 for registering FIRs against VHP members. The unrest started after rumors of a 'chadar' with sacred inscriptions being desecrated led to violence, injuring 33 police officers and prompting over 100 arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)