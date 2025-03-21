Tragic Tale: Dog Drowned Over Flight Paperwork at Florida Airport

In a shocking incident at a Florida airport, a woman was arrested for drowning her dog in a bathroom after being denied permission to bring it on an international flight due to paperwork issues, officials reported.

The woman from Kenner, Louisiana, was apprehended in Lake County and charged with aggravated animal abuse, facing a third-degree felony. Court records do not show any legal representation for her yet.

The incident, which occurred in December, came to light when a janitor found the schnauzer's body in a trash bag, leading to an investigation. Surveillance footage revealed the woman entering a bathroom with the dog and exiting alone, highlighting a deeply troubling act.

(With inputs from agencies.)