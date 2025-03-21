Rajasthan Honors Democracy Fighters with New Bill Passing

The Rajasthan Assembly voted on Friday to pass an important Bill recognizing the efforts of those who championed democracy during India's Emergency period. The Rajasthan Fighters of Democracy Honour Bill 2024 seeks to deliver honorarium and benefits to these individuals.

According to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, the Bill will extend monetary and medical support to 921 democracy fighters and their 219 dependents. Entitlements include a monthly pension of Rs 20,000 and Rs 4,000 for monthly medical treatments.

Patel highlighted the significance of the Bill, aligning it with Rajasthan's ongoing commitment to honor those who have fought for democratic values. He emphasized that the sacrifices made by these individuals during the Emergency between 1975 and 1977 paved the way for the democratic environment India enjoys today.

