Left Menu

Crypto Market Manipulator Pleads Guilty in Landmark Fraud Case

Aleksei Andriunin, founder of Gotbit, pleaded guilty to U.S. charges of market manipulation in the cryptocurrency sector. As part of Operation Token Mirrors, Andriunin was extradited and charged with conspiring to commit fraud. Prosecutors recommend a two-year sentence, and Gotbit agreed to forfeit $23 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 23:17 IST
Crypto Market Manipulator Pleads Guilty in Landmark Fraud Case
cryptocurrency

Aleksei Andriunin, the founder of cryptocurrency financial services firm Gotbit, has admitted to U.S. charges involving market manipulation of digital tokens. The Russian national, recently extradited from Portugal, pleaded guilty in a Boston federal court on Friday.

This landmark case, part of 'Operation Token Mirrors,' saw the FBI initiate an innovative approach by creating its own digital token to entrap fraudsters. Andriunin and his company, among 18 charged entities, conspired in wire fraud and market manipulation, leading to Gotbit's agreement to forfeit $23 million.

Active from 2018 to 2024, Andriunin's scheme involved 'wash trading' to artificially inflate token trading volumes on behalf of clients. These sham trades significantly profited Gotbit through cryptocurrencies like Saitama and Robo Inu, charges that other associates now face. Prosecutors aim for a two-year prison term for Andriunin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025