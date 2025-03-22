Communal Tensions Averted as Cow Remains Found in Lucknow

Tensions flared in Lucknow's Madeyganj area on Friday evening after locals discovered suspected cow remains outside a temple. The situation quickly escalated but was brought under control by police and local officials.

The Lucknow Police Commissionerate reported receiving alerts about cow remains near the temple in Madeyganj. Officers swiftly arrived, removed the remains in accordance with legal requirements, and restored order in the community.

BJP MLA Neeraj Bora intervened, condemning the incident as a conspiracy against communal harmony. The police have launched a thorough investigation, gathering scientific evidence and analyzing CCTV footage, promising stringent action against those responsible.

