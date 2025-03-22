Tragic End: Alleged Rapist Killed in Police Encounter in Lucknow
In Lucknow, a man accused of attempting to rape and murder was killed in a police encounter. Ajay Dwivedi and his brother Dinesh attempted to rape a woman, who they then allegedly strangled, on March 18. While Dinesh was arrested in the morning, Ajay was traced and killed in Mahmood Nagar after a shootout.
A man accused of attempting to rape a woman before killing her in Lucknow was killed in a police encounter on Friday evening, officials stated.
Brothers Ajay and Dinesh Dwivedi allegedly tried to rape the woman, later strangling her in the Malihabad area on March 18. Dinesh was apprehended in the morning; Ajay was on the run until Friday evening, when police traced him to Mahmood Nagar.
When the police located Ajay, he attempted to flee and reportedly opened fire, prompting a retaliatory response that resulted in his death. Lucknow Police had previously announced a Rs 1 lakh reward for his capture, and further legal action is underway.
