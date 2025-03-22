Trade Talks Tension: U.S. and China Approach Economic Standoff
The U.S. and China are set for another round of trade talks amid escalating tariffs. Donald Trump's top trade chief, Jamieson Greer, will discuss economic policies with his Chinese counterpart. Potential topics include solutions for a trillion-dollar trade deficit and illegal fentanyl shipment concerns.
In the latest development in the ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China, President Donald Trump announced that the country's top trade chief, Jamieson Greer, will engage in discussions with his Chinese equivalent next week. This meeting comes as both nations grapple with heightened tariffs on each other's imports.
While the outcome of these talks remains uncertain, Trump expressed intentions to address issues including the shipment of Chinese chemicals through Mexico that contribute to fentanyl production, as well as the large-scale U.S.-China trade deficit. Despite these efforts, Beijing has responded to Trump's tariff strategies by imposing its own set of retaliatory duties.
Amid a backdrop of complex trade probes and policy disagreements, the potential for a meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping looms, although specifics remain unconfirmed. As diplomatic discussions continue, both nations strive to find common ground in easing economic tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- trade
- tariffs
- U.S.-China
- fentanyl
- deficit
- D.C.trump
- Beijing
- economy
- negotiations
ALSO READ
New Senate bill seeks to tackle the flow of fentanyl into the US from China and Mexico
China will 'resolutely counter' US pressure on fentanyl, foreign minister says
China will 'resolutely counter' US pressure on fentanyl, foreign minister says
UPDATE 1-China will counter US pressure on fentanyl, says foreign minister
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presents zero-deficit budget for FY26 with an outlay of Rs 1.12 lakh crore.