In a disturbing escalation of violence, Russian attacks claimed the lives of five individuals across Ukraine over the weekend. In Zaporizhzhia, two fatalities were reported, leaving many others injured, including an infant and a woman in critical condition, as rescue teams navigated devastated urban landscapes.

Further north, in the Sumy region, at least six guided bombs were dropped by Russian forces, tragically resulting in two deaths in the village of Krasnopillia. Meanwhile, in the Donetsk region, near ongoing battles, three bombs struck Kostiantynivka, resulting in another fatality.

Drone incidents also unfolded in Russia, where strikes in Rostov-on-Don injured two in an apartment building. Despite these developments, ceasefire talks are on the horizon, though earlier attempts at diplomacy fell short of comprehensive agreements.

