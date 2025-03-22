Pro-Kannada Groups Stage Statewide Bandh Amidst Tensions

Karnataka witnessed the onset of a 12-hour statewide bandh orchestrated by pro-Kannada groups on Saturday, responding to an alleged assault on a bus conductor for not knowing Marathi in Belagavi. The bandh unfolded with police across the state implementing strict security measures.

Demonstrations were noted in key cities, including Bengaluru and Mysuru, where activists attempted to draw support from shopkeepers and the public. While many businesses operated as usual, protestors in Bengaluru, notably gathered at Mysore Bank Circle and engaged in sit-in demonstrations outside bus depots.

Despite heightened tensions, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has urged for peace, and essential services, including pharmacies, hospitals, and public transport, remain operational, safeguarding public convenience during the demonstration.

(With inputs from agencies.)