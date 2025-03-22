Escalating Tensions: Israel and Lebanon Exchange Fire Post-Ceasefire

In a development that threatens the fragile truce, Israeli artillery fired on southern Lebanon after intercepting rockets launched from the area. This marks the first cross-border rocket attack since the U.S.-negotiated ceasefire in November, which aimed to end a year-long conflict with Hezbollah.

The ceasefire agreement stipulated that Hezbollah would disarm in southern Lebanon, while Israeli troops were to withdraw. However, tensions simmered as Israeli officials blamed the Lebanese government for the rocket attacks, asserting that security in the Galilee would be guaranteed.

Accusations flew, with Israel claiming Hezbollah still maintains military presence despite the ceasefire. Conversely, Hezbollah and Lebanon accused Israel of breaching the agreement by continuing airstrikes and stationing troops near the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)