Kerala High Court Probes Alleged Misuse of MPLADS Funds for Temple Pond

The Kerala High Court has taken up a serious plea against K V Thomas, the state government's special representative in Delhi, over accusations of misusing MPLADS funds.

The petition alleges the funds were improperly used to construct a pond at Azhakiyakavu Bhagavathy Temple, violating specific MPLADS guidelines that prohibit such use for religious sites.

Despite findings of irregularities by top authorities, including the CBI, no corrective measures or funds recovery have occurred. The petitioner demands the court's intervention for action.

(With inputs from agencies.)