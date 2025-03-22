Clash in Shahdol: Mob Attacks Police Team in Attempt to Free Suspect

In a recent incident in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, eighteen individuals were booked following a mob attack on a police team attempting to detain a suspect linked to a criminal case. The altercation resulted in minor injuries to several officers.

The clash occurred on Thursday night within Budhar police station limits, as reported by Superintendent of Police Ramji Shrivastava. The police team from Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh targeted Firoz Ali in Irani Bada, under Budhar jurisdiction. During the arrest attempt, a group comprising both men and women tried to free the suspect, leading to a heated encounter.

Despite the chaos, the team successfully brought Ali to the police station. Charges have been filed against the eighteen instigators, including seven women, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)