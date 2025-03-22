RSS Raises Alarm Over Persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has expressed grave concern regarding the systematic violence, injustice, and oppression faced by Hindu and other minority communities in Bangladesh. In their recent meeting, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the RSS, passed a resolution condemning these acts.

The resolution by the ABPS highlights the persistent decline of the Hindu population in Bangladesh, emphasizing the existential threat it poses to the community. The RSS urges for intervention at governmental levels and calls for international institutions, like the United Nations, to address these human rights violations.

Furthermore, the resolution advocates for a collaborative regional effort to counter the instability caused by these actions. The RSS also commends the Hindu community in Bangladesh for their peaceful resistance and calls upon global leaders and organizations to support the protection of Hindu minorities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)