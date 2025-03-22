Left Menu

RSS Raises Alarm Over Persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) expresses deep concern over planned violence and oppression of Hindu and minority communities in Bangladesh by radical Islamist elements. The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha's resolution highlights human rights violations, warning of regional instability. The RSS urges India's intervention and international pressure on Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:33 IST
RSS Raises Alarm Over Persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has expressed grave concern regarding the systematic violence, injustice, and oppression faced by Hindu and other minority communities in Bangladesh. In their recent meeting, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the RSS, passed a resolution condemning these acts.

The resolution by the ABPS highlights the persistent decline of the Hindu population in Bangladesh, emphasizing the existential threat it poses to the community. The RSS urges for intervention at governmental levels and calls for international institutions, like the United Nations, to address these human rights violations.

Furthermore, the resolution advocates for a collaborative regional effort to counter the instability caused by these actions. The RSS also commends the Hindu community in Bangladesh for their peaceful resistance and calls upon global leaders and organizations to support the protection of Hindu minorities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025