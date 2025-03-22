Gold and Foreign Currency Seized on Highway Bus

Gold and foreign currency were seized from a passenger traveling on an omnibus in Chitode near Erode on Saturday morning. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a Hyderabad-Coimbatore bus on the National Highway at Lakshminagar near Bhavani.

During the search, they discovered half a kilo of gold and 100 foreign dollars in a bag belonging to Pugazvasan, a resident of Singanallore in Coimbatore. Along with the monetary items, police took Pugazvasan into custody with his three mobile phones and a laptop.

Further investigations are underway, but authorities have not yet revealed if an arrest has been made in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)