Cross-Border Cooperation During Tragedy: PoK Returns Drowned Bodies to India

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir authorities returned the bodies of two individuals who drowned in the Jhelum River to India at the Kaman post along the LoC. The deceased, identified as Yasir Hussain Shah and Asiya Bano, disappeared on March 5. Their bodies were retrieved and officially handed over during a meeting on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir returned the bodies of two individuals who drowned in the Jhelum River to Indian officials. The handover took place at the Kaman post along the Line of Control on Saturday, according to sources.

Yasir Hussain Shah and Asiya Bano, residents of the Uri area in Jammu and Kashmir, went missing on March 5. Shah's body was found floating near the Kaman post in Baramulla district on March 20 but drifted across the LoC due to strong river currents.

After successful negotiations, officials from both sides coordinated to retrieve the bodies. A formal meeting at Kaman post included representatives from local administration, Indian Army, and family members, where a final handover was completed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

