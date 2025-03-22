Left Menu

Delhi High Court Demands Disabled-Friendly Solutions from Taxi Aggregators

The Delhi High Court has instructed the central government to ensure taxi aggregators' apps are disabled-friendly. Rapido is to address 207 app issues within four months after an accessibility audit. The court will enforce compliance under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 18:59 IST
  • India

The Delhi High Court has taken a firm stance to ensure that taxi aggregators develop disabled-friendly applications before their launch. On Wednesday, the court directed the central government to present a regulatory mechanism that ensures such compliance, giving the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways a four-week deadline to submit their affidavit.

Rapido, a prominent bike-taxi aggregator, assured the court it would rectify 207 accessibility issues identified in its Android app within four months. This affirmation followed an accessibility audit that revealed the app was not conducive to users with disabilities, prompting legal action by disability rights activists Amar Jain and Dipto Ghosh Chaudhary.

The petition raises a broader issue, claiming systemic non-accessibility among cab aggregators. The Ministry of Transport has been criticized for not enforcing digital accessibility mandates. This case underscores the critical importance of equal digital access and inclusivity in business practices, in alignment with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

