Left Menu

Colonel's Clash: Punjab Police Under Fire After Assault Allegations

The wife of an army Colonel begins a protest demanding a CBI probe after 12 Punjab police officers assaulted her husband and son over a parking dispute. Despite setting up a Special Investigation Team, the family insists on accountability and the suspension of a senior police officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:04 IST
Colonel's Clash: Punjab Police Under Fire After Assault Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant controversy, the wife of an army Colonel has accused 12 Punjab police personnel of assault following a parking altercation, prompting a sit-in protest for a CBI investigation outside the Patiala Deputy Commissioner's office.

The incident escalated after Jasvinder Kaur Bath, the Colonel's wife, alleged police inaction in filing an FIR. The Punjab Police responded by establishing a Special Investigation Team and filing a new FIR on the officer's statement, suspending the involved personnel.

Despite assurances from officials, the family remains firm on their demands, including a CBI probe and police accountability. Echoing their protests, former MP Preneet Kaur has demanded thorough investigations, denouncing the police's conduct and expressing solidarity with the affected family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025