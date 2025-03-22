Colonel's Clash: Punjab Police Under Fire After Assault Allegations
The wife of an army Colonel begins a protest demanding a CBI probe after 12 Punjab police officers assaulted her husband and son over a parking dispute. Despite setting up a Special Investigation Team, the family insists on accountability and the suspension of a senior police officer.
In a significant controversy, the wife of an army Colonel has accused 12 Punjab police personnel of assault following a parking altercation, prompting a sit-in protest for a CBI investigation outside the Patiala Deputy Commissioner's office.
The incident escalated after Jasvinder Kaur Bath, the Colonel's wife, alleged police inaction in filing an FIR. The Punjab Police responded by establishing a Special Investigation Team and filing a new FIR on the officer's statement, suspending the involved personnel.
Despite assurances from officials, the family remains firm on their demands, including a CBI probe and police accountability. Echoing their protests, former MP Preneet Kaur has demanded thorough investigations, denouncing the police's conduct and expressing solidarity with the affected family.
