Left Menu

Southern States' Battle Against Delimitation: K T Rama Rao Speaks Out

Bharat Rashtra Samithi's Working President K T Rama Rao criticizes the current delimitation policy, alleging discrimination against southern states. He emphasizes the need for representation based on economic contributions rather than population, advocating for alternative approaches to prevent undermining governance and equity in parliamentary representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:20 IST
Southern States' Battle Against Delimitation: K T Rama Rao Speaks Out
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

K T Rama Rao, the Working President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi, strongly criticized the present delimitation policy, stating it threatens southern states' future by undermining their economic contributions and representation. Speaking at a meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Rao accused the Centre of perpetuating discrimination against the region.

Rao argued that the policy, which bases parliamentary seats on population, risks centralizing funds and fiscal control, jeopardizing southern states' progress. He suggested that instead of following population metrics, delimitation should consider factors like economic progress and governance efficiency to improve equity and representation.

He emphasized that southern states, contributing significantly to India's GDP, deserve proportional representation in Parliament. Rao urged for a united southern state front against discrimination in fund allocation, inspired by Tamil Nadu's legacy of advocating for regional rights. His call for unity highlights the ongoing concern of equitable representation and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025