Southern States' Battle Against Delimitation: K T Rama Rao Speaks Out

K T Rama Rao, the Working President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi, strongly criticized the present delimitation policy, stating it threatens southern states' future by undermining their economic contributions and representation. Speaking at a meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Rao accused the Centre of perpetuating discrimination against the region.

Rao argued that the policy, which bases parliamentary seats on population, risks centralizing funds and fiscal control, jeopardizing southern states' progress. He suggested that instead of following population metrics, delimitation should consider factors like economic progress and governance efficiency to improve equity and representation.

He emphasized that southern states, contributing significantly to India's GDP, deserve proportional representation in Parliament. Rao urged for a united southern state front against discrimination in fund allocation, inspired by Tamil Nadu's legacy of advocating for regional rights. His call for unity highlights the ongoing concern of equitable representation and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)