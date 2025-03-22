Left Menu

India and Italy Boost Military Ties at Strategic Rome Meeting

India and Italy recently convened in Rome to explore expanding military cooperation. This meeting followed a strategic action plan launched by the two nations' leaders. Various aspects of defence collaboration, including capability development and military exchange programs, were discussed to enhance bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:45 IST
India and Italy Boost Military Ties at Strategic Rome Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Italy engaged in a two-day meeting in Rome aimed at strengthening military collaboration efforts, a statement from the defence ministry confirmed on Saturday. The discussions revolved around exploring new avenues within capability development and fostering a robust defence relationship between the two nations.

The meeting followed the launch of a five-year strategic action plan in November by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni during the G20 Summit. This plan intends to significantly bolster cooperation between the countries in key sectors, prominently in defence and security.

Key agenda items at the 13th India-Italy Military Cooperation Group included reviewing Indo-Pacific regional scenarios and enhancing exchange programs. Both nations seek to optimise ongoing defence engagements and carve out new opportunities for military cooperation under this framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025