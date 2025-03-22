India and Italy Boost Military Ties at Strategic Rome Meeting
India and Italy recently convened in Rome to explore expanding military cooperation. This meeting followed a strategic action plan launched by the two nations' leaders. Various aspects of defence collaboration, including capability development and military exchange programs, were discussed to enhance bilateral ties.
India and Italy engaged in a two-day meeting in Rome aimed at strengthening military collaboration efforts, a statement from the defence ministry confirmed on Saturday. The discussions revolved around exploring new avenues within capability development and fostering a robust defence relationship between the two nations.
The meeting followed the launch of a five-year strategic action plan in November by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni during the G20 Summit. This plan intends to significantly bolster cooperation between the countries in key sectors, prominently in defence and security.
Key agenda items at the 13th India-Italy Military Cooperation Group included reviewing Indo-Pacific regional scenarios and enhancing exchange programs. Both nations seek to optimise ongoing defence engagements and carve out new opportunities for military cooperation under this framework.
