India and Italy Boost Military Ties at Strategic Rome Meeting

India and Italy engaged in a two-day meeting in Rome aimed at strengthening military collaboration efforts, a statement from the defence ministry confirmed on Saturday. The discussions revolved around exploring new avenues within capability development and fostering a robust defence relationship between the two nations.

The meeting followed the launch of a five-year strategic action plan in November by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni during the G20 Summit. This plan intends to significantly bolster cooperation between the countries in key sectors, prominently in defence and security.

Key agenda items at the 13th India-Italy Military Cooperation Group included reviewing Indo-Pacific regional scenarios and enhancing exchange programs. Both nations seek to optimise ongoing defence engagements and carve out new opportunities for military cooperation under this framework.

