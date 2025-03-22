Violence in Balochistan: Shutters Down Amid Protests

Widespread protests erupted across Balochistan, Pakistan, after violence reportedly broke out between police and the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC). The strike call, led by Mahrang Baloch, followed her arrest during a peaceful sit-in against alleged enforced disappearances.

The protest led to the shutdown of various parts of the province, including Quetta. Conflicting narratives emerged, with BYC alleging police brutality and the government stating protesters initiated violence, harming police personnel.

As tensions escalated, mobile services were suspended, and additional violence was reported, including gunfire injuring children in Turbat. The situation continues to develop, with heightened concern and scrutiny from different quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)