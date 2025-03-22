Violence in Balochistan: Shutters Down Amid Protests
Protests erupted in Balochistan, Pakistan, following allegations of police brutality during a peaceful sit-in. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee, led by Mahrang Baloch, called for a strike after police arrested Mahrang and others. Conflicting claims emerged about the protest's violence, resulting in city closures and mobile service suspensions.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Widespread protests erupted across Balochistan, Pakistan, after violence reportedly broke out between police and the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC). The strike call, led by Mahrang Baloch, followed her arrest during a peaceful sit-in against alleged enforced disappearances.
The protest led to the shutdown of various parts of the province, including Quetta. Conflicting narratives emerged, with BYC alleging police brutality and the government stating protesters initiated violence, harming police personnel.
As tensions escalated, mobile services were suspended, and additional violence was reported, including gunfire injuring children in Turbat. The situation continues to develop, with heightened concern and scrutiny from different quarters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan: Mahrang Baloch confirms 2025 Nobel Peace Prize nomination, highlights plight of disappeared victims
Nationwide Airport Strike Puts Germany's Air Travel on Standstill
Russia Targets Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure in Precision Strikes
UPDATE 1-German union Verdi calls for 24-hour strike on Monday at Frankfurt Airport
German Airports Brace for Major Strike as Wage Dispute Escalates