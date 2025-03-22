Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Familicide Shocks Sagatheda Village

A BJP worker in Sagatheda village allegedly killed his three children with a licensed revolver and injured his wife, suspecting her of infidelity. Two children died on the spot, while a third succumbed in the hospital. The tragic case is under investigation, stirring distress in the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:25 IST
  • India

A shocking incident of familicide has rocked Sagatheda village, as a BJP worker is accused of killing his three children and injuring his wife over suspicions of an extramarital affair, according to the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Sajwan reported that the tragic event unfolded when the accused, Rohilla, confessed to the crime, citing mental distress from suspicion of his wife's infidelity. Two children, Shraddha (12) and Devansh (5), were found dead at the scene, while his wife Neha (36) and son Shivansh (7) were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Shivansh later died in the hospital, and Neha was referred to a medical college for further treatment. A forensic team has been dispatched to the scene, and an investigation is underway. BJP MLA Kirat Singh expressed his condolences, emphasizing the inhumanity of the act regardless of political affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

