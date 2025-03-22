Left Menu

Headmistress Assaulted Amidst Clerk Selection Dispute

Two women were charged with assault and vandalism after attacking a school headmistress in Latur over a clerk selection dispute, as reported by police. The incident involved damage to office property, leading to charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for multiple offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, two women have been charged with assaulting the headmistress of Shivaji Vidyalaya in Latur, creating an uproar over a disputed clerk selection.

The altercation occurred Saturday morning when Radhika and Suvarna Shriram Salunke allegedly stormed into the headmistress's office, sparking a heated argument before vandalizing the area.

Authorities report that the women damaged a computer, and tore important documents, resulting in charges of assault, criminal intimidation, and more under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

