Headmistress Assaulted Amidst Clerk Selection Dispute
Two women were charged with assault and vandalism after attacking a school headmistress in Latur over a clerk selection dispute, as reported by police. The incident involved damage to office property, leading to charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for multiple offenses.
In a shocking turn of events, two women have been charged with assaulting the headmistress of Shivaji Vidyalaya in Latur, creating an uproar over a disputed clerk selection.
The altercation occurred Saturday morning when Radhika and Suvarna Shriram Salunke allegedly stormed into the headmistress's office, sparking a heated argument before vandalizing the area.
Authorities report that the women damaged a computer, and tore important documents, resulting in charges of assault, criminal intimidation, and more under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
