Headmistress Assaulted Amidst Clerk Selection Dispute

In a shocking turn of events, two women have been charged with assaulting the headmistress of Shivaji Vidyalaya in Latur, creating an uproar over a disputed clerk selection.

The altercation occurred Saturday morning when Radhika and Suvarna Shriram Salunke allegedly stormed into the headmistress's office, sparking a heated argument before vandalizing the area.

Authorities report that the women damaged a computer, and tore important documents, resulting in charges of assault, criminal intimidation, and more under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)