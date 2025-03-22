Cash Discovery Sparks Judicial Controversy in Delhi

A significant controversy has emerged following the alleged discovery of cash at the official residence of Justice Yashwant Varma in Delhi. The incident, reportedly following a fire at Varma's Lutyens' Delhi home during the night of Holi, has sparked intense scrutiny and public interest.

The Delhi High Court's Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya responded swiftly by launching an in-house inquiry, diligently gathering evidence and information. A comprehensive report was handed to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. The Supreme Court collegium is preparing to examine the findings and deliberate on subsequent actions, which may include Justice Varma's transfer to the Allahabad High Court.

The revelation has catalyzed responses from various quarters, including political arenas. In the Rajya Sabha, the matter sparked discussions on judicial accountability, underscoring the importance of transparency within constitutional courts. As the inquiry process unfolds, further developments are anticipated, reflecting the gravity and sensitivity of the allegations.

