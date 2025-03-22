Remembering Vamuzo: Nagaland's Legacy and Future Welfare Reforms
Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio suggested renaming certain social welfare policies after former CM Vamuzo. The initiative aims to honor Vamuzo's contributions, including CADS and VDB schemes. Rio highlighted Vamuzo's impact on rural development and mentioned discussions with the Chakhesang Public Organisation for the proposal.
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announced potential plans to rename social welfare initiatives in honor of former Chief Minister Vamuzo. The announcement was made during a commemorative event marking Vamuzo's 25th death anniversary.
Rio revealed that the state government would deliberate on renaming current programs such as the Village Development Board (VDB) and Local Area Development Programme (formerly CADS) to reflect Vamuzo's vital role in their origin.
The Chakhesang Public Organisation, representing Vamuzo's tribe, supports this move. Rio emphasized Vamuzo's enduring legacy in rural development, praising the former CM's integrity and leadership as crucial to the state's progress.
