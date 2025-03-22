Kerala Visa Fraud Crisis: Staying Safe Amid Rising Scams

The Kerala Police have issued a public warning in light of a surge in visa fraud cases that have cost individuals significant amounts of money. Many people in Kerala have fallen prey to scams promising high-paying jobs abroad, the authorities revealed.

According to the Ernakulam Rural District Police, fraudsters lure victims through misleading social media ads, falsely offering job placements in Europe, Canada, the UK, and New Zealand. Victims are persuaded to part with large sums for various fees, only to be left high and dry once the money has been transferred.

There were 172 reported cases last year, with 21 additional FIRs filed in just two months of this year. Police are urging the public to vet job offers abroad through legal channels to avoid being duped by these fraudulent operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)