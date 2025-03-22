Left Menu

Tragic Quarrel Over Holi: Husband Arrested for Strangling Wife with Scarf

A man named Ankit was arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly killing his wife, Renu, during a dispute over Holi celebrations. He reportedly strangled her with a scarf and fled after locking her inside their rented home. Police found her body in Bhangrola village on March 7.

An unsettling incident unfolded in Bhangrola village, where a domestic dispute reportedly led to a tragic death. Ankit, identified as the accused, was arrested after allegedly strangling his wife, Renu, following a disagreement about going home for the Holi festival.

The fatal incident occurred when Ankit is believed to have used a scarf to strangle Renu, subsequently locking her inside their rented residence before fleeing. Her lifeless body was discovered on March 7, prompting an investigation by local authorities.

The Gurugram Police apprehended Ankit on Friday in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. An FIR was filed at the Kherki Daula police station as investigations continue to unravel the details behind this grim event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

