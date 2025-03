Russian Shelling Intensifies: Tragedy Strikes Pokrovsk

Three individuals lost their lives due to Russian shelling in Pokrovsk, an eastern Ukrainian town, regional governor Vadym Filashkin confirmed. This town is a significant focal point in Russia's westerly advance.

Governor Filashkin also reported on Telegram that one person was wounded during the attack on Pokrovsk. Additionally, Kramatorsk, another target town further north, saw one person injured as well. Pokrovsk is a crucial logistics hub in eastern Ukraine, not least for its now-shuttered coking coal colliery.

Despite the Russian offensive, Ukrainian military forces have reported recent successes in halting Russia's progression in this area.

