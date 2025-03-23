Himachal on High Alert: Tackling the Chitta Menace

The Himachal Pradesh government is gearing up to introduce a Bill aimed at curbing the rampant 'chitta' drug trade within the state, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced. This move is in response to increasing concerns over the burgeoning drug menace.

During a legislative assembly session, Agnihotri emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that the state must undertake a war footing to combat the issue. He highlighted that the PIT-NDPS Act is already in force, allowing for the detention of individuals suspected of being involved in the 'chitta' trade for up to six months.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed the assembly that efforts have reduced consumption by 30% over the past three years. Meanwhile, opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur critiqued the situation, likening Himachal's predicament to the film 'Udta Punjab' and advocating for further measures, including increased funding for youth sports activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)