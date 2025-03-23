Left Menu

Himachal on High Alert: Tackling the Chitta Menace

The Himachal Pradesh government plans to introduce a Bill to combat the 'chitta' drug trade. Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri emphasized the need for strict action, with current strategies already reducing usage by 30%. The opposition calls for more robust actions and additional funding for youth initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-03-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 08:38 IST
Himachal on High Alert: Tackling the Chitta Menace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government is gearing up to introduce a Bill aimed at curbing the rampant 'chitta' drug trade within the state, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced. This move is in response to increasing concerns over the burgeoning drug menace.

During a legislative assembly session, Agnihotri emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that the state must undertake a war footing to combat the issue. He highlighted that the PIT-NDPS Act is already in force, allowing for the detention of individuals suspected of being involved in the 'chitta' trade for up to six months.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed the assembly that efforts have reduced consumption by 30% over the past three years. Meanwhile, opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur critiqued the situation, likening Himachal's predicament to the film 'Udta Punjab' and advocating for further measures, including increased funding for youth sports activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025